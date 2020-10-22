Passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton. Ethel was born December 24, 1923 in Blackpool, England. Predeceased by her husband, Oscar (1974), she leaves behind her 3 children, Gail, Julie (Miles Sosa) and Jack (Debbie). Loving grandma of 5 and great-grandmother of 23. Ethel served in the 2nd World War. Then came to Canada with her husband Oscar and settled on a farm in Beaverton. Ethel worked at Seeburn Industries for over 30 years. She was involved for many years with the Canadian Legion, Ladies Auxiliary, Br. # 135, dart league and the Rebekah Lodge. Ethel will be missed by extended family and friends. The family would like to extend our gratitude to Dr. McCordic, Lakeview Manor nursing staff and all who took such good care of her. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Ethel, to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Service arrangements entrusted to the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton (705-426-5777). Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com