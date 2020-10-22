1/1
Gertrude Ethel COCKBURN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton. Ethel was born December 24, 1923 in Blackpool, England. Predeceased by her husband, Oscar (1974), she leaves behind her 3 children, Gail, Julie (Miles Sosa) and Jack (Debbie). Loving grandma of 5 and great-grandmother of 23. Ethel served in the 2nd World War. Then came to Canada with her husband Oscar and settled on a farm in Beaverton. Ethel worked at Seeburn Industries for over 30 years. She was involved for many years with the Canadian Legion, Ladies Auxiliary, Br. # 135, dart league and the Rebekah Lodge. Ethel will be missed by extended family and friends. The family would like to extend our gratitude to Dr. McCordic, Lakeview Manor nursing staff and all who took such good care of her. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Ethel, to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Service arrangements entrusted to the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton (705-426-5777). Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mangan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved