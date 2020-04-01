|
|
Passed away peacefully at Fenelon Court on Monday, March 30, 2020 in her 99th year. Gertrude was a caring and devoted wife for 54 years to Lawrence Howe (1995), she was predeceased by her beloved children Wayne (2003) and Carolyn (2010). She leaves behind her daughter in law Donna Howe of North Bay and son in law Robert Bartlett of Lindsay. She was a loving Granny to Dan Howe (Jennifer), Laurie Howe, Keith Bartlett (Valerie) and Jay Bartlett (Laurie); as well as a proud Great-Granny to Emma, Adam, Lukas, Erik and Jack. Gertrude will be affectionately remembered by many nieces, nephews and close friends for her clarity of mind, and her thoughtful attention to detail when sharing the stories of her life. A reception will take place at JARDINE FUNERAL HOME in Fenelon Falls followed by a private family internment at Fenelon Falls Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the CNIB Foundation - Talking Book Exchange Program are appreciated. Online donations, video tributes or online written tributes can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 1, 2020