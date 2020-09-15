Passed away peacefully at Fenelon Court on Monday, March 30, 2020 in her 99th year. A reception will take place at Fenelon Falls Community Centre, 27 Veterans Way, Fenelon Falls on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the CNIB Foundation - Talking Book Exchange Program are appreciated. Online donations, video tributes or online written tributes can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Provincial directives require that you arrive with a face mask or face shield. Social distancing will be monitored closely. Thank you to the staff of Fenelon Court Long Term Care.