1/1
Gertrude (Arscott) HOWE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Fenelon Court on Monday, March 30, 2020 in her 99th year. A reception will take place at Fenelon Falls Community Centre, 27 Veterans Way, Fenelon Falls on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the CNIB Foundation - Talking Book Exchange Program are appreciated. Online donations, video tributes or online written tributes can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com Provincial directives require that you arrive with a face mask or face shield. Social distancing will be monitored closely. Thank you to the staff of Fenelon Court Long Term Care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jardine Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved