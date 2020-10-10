Peacefully at the Fairhaven Long Term Care, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in his 91st. year, after battling cancer for more than 8 years. Glen, late of Peterborough, was born on June 22nd, 1930, to Vivian and Maria Harris in Borobridge, Jamaica. The second child of nine, he graduated as a registered Psychiatric Nurse and worked throughout his twenties at The Bellevue Hospital in Kingston Jamaica. While at Bellevue he gained the respect of his colleagues as the professional who had the answers and the expertise to handle any situation. Glen took his knowledge and skills to the Mental Health Department of the Owen Sound Hospital, Ontario, Canada in 1965. In 1968 he took on a position as the Nursing Home Inspector for the Grey-Bruce Region around Georgian Bay. Having gained this knowledge, Glen seized the opportunity to operate his own Nursing Home. He packed up his young family, moved to Peterborough and opened "Harris Lodge" which he ran successfully until his retirement in 1990. Glen lived a long and fulfilling life, constantly performing the position of helper, adviser and provider. His homes were always open, often helping family and friends to get on their feet as they started out in a new city and sometimes a new country. He leaves his Long-time friend and partner Chris (Herr) along with his step-children, Christian Herr, Melissa Elliott (nee Herr), Adam Herr and is lovingly and mutually adored by their many step-grandchildren. Glen is former husband of the late Monica Harris (nee Gentles) and loving father of Andre (Anne-Marie Strilec), Wayne (Sue), and Damion (Nicole Monks), Dear father-in-law of Pat Gallagher, beloved Great-grandpa of Isla, storyteller and beloved Papa of Danielle (Kevin Tremblay), Julie (Brennan Debassige), Kyle, Veronica (Jena Nasser), Breanne (Drew Clark), Jade (Bobby Bingham), Jared (Dianne Priamo), and Kelsey. Glen had a passion for the Masonic craft. Right Worshipful Brother Glen Harris was admitted into Masonry at Peterborough Masonic Lodge # 155 in 1977 where he served as Worshipful Master of Peterborough Masonic Lodge # 155 in 1985-1986. He was elected District Deputy Grand Master of Peterborough District in the province of Ontario in 1993-1994 and he served well in this capacity. He was a member of Corinthian Chapter No.36 and was Past First Principal. He was also a member of Preceptory and a member of Scottish Rite. He served as Secretary of Peterborough Lodge #155 for over 20 years and in later years was granted Secretary Emeritus status and life membership in Peterborough Lodge #155. He was a great mentor to the younger Brethren of the Lodge and was always there to help when needed. A True Mason! Right Worshipful Brother Glen Harris Served the brethren of Peterborough Lodge # 155 and Peterborough District in exemplary manner and will be missed by all brethren of the Lodge and the District. We can do nothing more of a material nature for Glen, nevertheless, we can cherish his memory, and offer the tribute of respect and love to the late Brother's memory. Aquamation has taken place and burial will be held privately. A Celebration of Life service is pending in the spring or summer of 2021 based on Covid19 updated restrictions. Particulars regarding date time will be posted through Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, Ontario. In Lieu of flowers, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society
would greatly be appreciated. See www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca