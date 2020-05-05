Entered into rest after a long courageous battle of cancer on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Glen was born in Saskatchewan on December 15, 1934. Loving husband of Aletha predeceased May 17, 2019. Much loved father of Jeffery Bardeau (Carol), Christopher Angers (Laura), Patrick Angers (Julie), Pamela Angers (Lindsay Williamson), Pauline Hunt (Dave). Son of the late Joseph Lawrence and Nerina Angers. Proud grandfather of Kevin Appleton (Ashley Devos), Kyle Appleton, Matthew Angers, Miranda Angers, Adam Hunt (Bernadette), Ryan Hunt (Brittany), Tyler Hunt (Kerri) and Nicolas Angers (Tanner). Loving great-grandfather of Kaylee Appleton, Aletha Hunt and Lucy Hunt. Dear brother of Donald, Cecil, and Beatrice. Brother-in-law of Osbourne Coppins and Winnifred Reid. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. In keeping with Glen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 5, 2020.