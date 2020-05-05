Glen Raphael ANGERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Entered into rest after a long courageous battle of cancer on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Glen was born in Saskatchewan on December 15, 1934. Loving husband of Aletha predeceased May 17, 2019. Much loved father of Jeffery Bardeau (Carol), Christopher Angers (Laura), Patrick Angers (Julie), Pamela Angers (Lindsay Williamson), Pauline Hunt (Dave). Son of the late Joseph Lawrence and Nerina Angers. Proud grandfather of Kevin Appleton (Ashley Devos), Kyle Appleton, Matthew Angers, Miranda Angers, Adam Hunt (Bernadette), Ryan Hunt (Brittany), Tyler Hunt (Kerri) and Nicolas Angers (Tanner). Loving great-grandfather of Kaylee Appleton, Aletha Hunt and Lucy Hunt. Dear brother of Donald, Cecil, and Beatrice. Brother-in-law of Osbourne Coppins and Winnifred Reid. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. In keeping with Glen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved