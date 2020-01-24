|
Passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario. Beloved husband of Diane. Lovingly remembered by his daughters Kim (Rob), Kelly (Tony) and Kathy (Elias), his grandchildren Cody, Chris, Meagan, Zach, Hayley, and Jessica and great grandchildren Alexa and Jaxon. Also remembered by his brother Brad (Denise) and sister Bev (Kirk). Cremation has taken place through Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay, Ontario. www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 24, 2020