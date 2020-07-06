(1949 - 2020) Passed away, suddenly but peacefully, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her late Plank Line, RR 7 Tillsonburg residence, Glennice Mary (Weaver) Stolba, in her 71st year. Born in Lindsay, Ontario, Glennice was a dedicated factory worker at Fleetwood Metals Industries, Otterville and later she worked in the HR department with Tillsonburg Foam Tec. Much loved common-law wife of Leo Rosehart for twenty-three years. Much loved mother of Justin Stolba (Lori LaChance), and their son Haden, of Pinegrove. Glennice is survived by twelve siblings: Barry Bolt (Helen), Lindsay; Bryce Cunday (Betty), British Columbia; Bryon Cunday, Lindsay; Karen Martin Jones (John), Lindsay; Lynett (Bruce) Murtland, Waterford; Cheryl (Rick) Hill, Oshweken; Randy (Sue) Weaver, Langton; Heather Weaver (Shayne), Vittoria; Dale Bright, Simcoe; Larry Weaver (Darlene), Brantford; Terry (Patricia) Snively, Langton; Audrey Millard (Rob), Aylmer; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Patricia Westcott (Weaver) and a brother Richard Nelson Weaver and her parents Valeda (McCracken) Weaver and Everett Weaver. Friends and relatives are invited to offer their support and caring by sending flowers, posting photos, tributes, favourite memories and hugs from home on Glennice's tribute page at www.verhoevefuneralhomes.com
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, public visitation will be limited to ONLY those guests that sign up for a specific time to attend. Time slots will be available by calling (519-842-4238). Each person that plans on attending must be listed as a guest. Guests are required to wear their face masks and maintain social distancing rules. Guests are encouraged to attend only when their time slot begins. If guests arrive too early they are asked to wait in their vehicle. If guests arrive too late they may be unable to enter. Public visitation for signed in guests will take place on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm only at the MAURICE J. VERHOEVE FUNERAL HOMES - BURIAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 262 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg. Memorial donations in Glennice's memory to the "Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario" would be gratefully acknowledged by Leo, Justin and the family and can be made online or by cheque through the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes (519-842-4238) entrusted with all the funeral arrangements.