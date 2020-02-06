|
At Hospice, Peterborough on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 97, with her daughter Linda and son Ronald by her side and surrounded by loving family. The spark went out, but her light lives on. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Reid (2001). Loving mother of Linda Hope (Verne) and Ronald Reid (Lynda). Cherished grandmother of David Hope (Maria), Krista Burgess (Bill), Kelly Elkiw (Nathan) and Jennifer Wight (Scott). Proud great-grandmother of Tianna (Nick), Spencer, Brittany, Ryan, Becky, Jack, Evan, Maddison and Kayla. Great-great-grandmother of Tyson. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Austin (late Alan). Sadly, missed by her nieces and nephews. She touched the hearts of everyone she met either with her music, poetry or zest for life. She was a proud recipient of the Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal, a talented organist at Fairview United Church and Knox United Church for many years, a member of the Monarchist League, the Welsh Club of Peterborough, a volunteer in the community and a lifelong member of The Salvation Army. Glenys Emily Green was born to John Lockyer Green and Emily Alsop in Maesteg, South Wales and was so very proud of her Welsh heritage. A private family interment is being held at Little Lake Cemetery. The Celebration of Life will be held at The Salvation Army (219 Simcoe Street, Peterborough) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. In memory of Glenys, donations may be made to The Salvation Army or Hospice Peterborough.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020