Gloria Graham
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Gloria is predeceased by her loving husband Ken Graham (2010) and son Wayne (2014). Cherished Grandmother of Justin and Ashleigh (Jason) and lovingly remembered by her great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can me made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 23, 2020.
