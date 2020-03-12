Home

POWERED BY

Services
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria HARDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Joan (McKnight) HARDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Joan (McKnight) HARDER Obituary
Born on January 10, 1928 formerly of Sunderland, Ontario passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, in her 93rd year at McLaughlin Caressant Care in Lindsay, Ontario. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late Douglas G. Harder (2004). Loving mother of son Paul and his wife Betty Ann Harder, and daughter Karen and her husband Stephen Ruetz. Cherished grandma of Michael Harder, Dayna and Craig Robson, Aaron and Megan Ruetz, Sarah and Kevin Stuy, Mark Ruetz and Brandy Walker and Tyler Ruetz. Dear great-grandma to Katie and Hayden Harder, Oakleigh Robson, Oliver and Amelia Ruetz, Lucas, Dylan, Ashton and Carley Stuy, Benjamin and Laura Walker. Fondly remembered by many sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, plus many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Muriel McKnight and one brother Maustyn McKnight and many in-laws. Before marriage Gloria was a rural school teacher at Valentine, Foster Memorial and Aurora schools. She married in 1952. In 1954 they moved to the family dairy farm on the 1st of Brock Township. She enjoyed supply teaching, baking, gardening, sewing, and was an amazing quilter, plus volunteering her time with the Sunderland United Church and the Wick Presbyterian Church Women, Sunderland Chapter of the Eastern Star, Lindsay Quilters Guild and the Sunderland Agricultural Society. Many wonderful winters were spent in Lakeland, Florida with her husband. Friends and family are invited to call at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be in the Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Spring Interment will take place at Foster Memorial Cemetery, Uxbridge, Ontario. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Community Care Transportation Drivers (offered by Durham Region Community Care, 16100 Old Simcoe Road, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1P3), can be made through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -