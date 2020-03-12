|
Born on January 10, 1928 formerly of Sunderland, Ontario passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, in her 93rd year at McLaughlin Caressant Care in Lindsay, Ontario. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late Douglas G. Harder (2004). Loving mother of son Paul and his wife Betty Ann Harder, and daughter Karen and her husband Stephen Ruetz. Cherished grandma of Michael Harder, Dayna and Craig Robson, Aaron and Megan Ruetz, Sarah and Kevin Stuy, Mark Ruetz and Brandy Walker and Tyler Ruetz. Dear great-grandma to Katie and Hayden Harder, Oakleigh Robson, Oliver and Amelia Ruetz, Lucas, Dylan, Ashton and Carley Stuy, Benjamin and Laura Walker. Fondly remembered by many sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, plus many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Muriel McKnight and one brother Maustyn McKnight and many in-laws. Before marriage Gloria was a rural school teacher at Valentine, Foster Memorial and Aurora schools. She married in 1952. In 1954 they moved to the family dairy farm on the 1st of Brock Township. She enjoyed supply teaching, baking, gardening, sewing, and was an amazing quilter, plus volunteering her time with the Sunderland United Church and the Wick Presbyterian Church Women, Sunderland Chapter of the Eastern Star, Lindsay Quilters Guild and the Sunderland Agricultural Society. Many wonderful winters were spent in Lakeland, Florida with her husband. Friends and family are invited to call at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be in the Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Spring Interment will take place at Foster Memorial Cemetery, Uxbridge, Ontario. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Community Care Transportation Drivers (offered by Durham Region Community Care, 16100 Old Simcoe Road, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1P3), can be made through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020