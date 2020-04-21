Home

Gloria Pearl Marion Woodcock

Entered into rest peacefully at the Frost Manor Nursing Home in Lindsay on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Gloria, in her 94th year, was the beloved wife of the late Ray Woodcock (2006). Much loved mother of Allan and his wife Kelly of Dunsford and Ramona and her husband Kerry Bauer of Verner, Ontario. Treasured grandmother of Sean, Derek, Brent and Travis Norris and Justin and Jessica Woodcock and great grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Michael and Lois Mark of Lindsay and predeceased by her siblings Norma Wade, Mae Hartwick and Leroy Mark. Dear sister-in-law of Jean Marks of High River, Alberta and predeceased by her brother-in-law Arthur Hartwick. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. In keeping with the social distancing rules, a private service was held at the Stoddart Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 24 Mill St., Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Friday, April 17 at 1:30P.M. Interment to follow at Stone Church Cemetery, Beaverton. If desired, a memorial donation to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020
