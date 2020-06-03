Gord passed away at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on May 29, 2020. Loved by wife Nancy (Stover) Morley. Father of David and Karen. Stepfather of Sarah Symes, and Ester Steele (Alex). G.G. to Abby and Lucas Symes and Baby Steele to be. Dear brother of Diane "Dee" Morgan, Donna Peters and Doug Puddicombe (Kathy). Uncle to Michelle, Carrie, Meghan, Laurie, Lisa, Brett and Krista. A special thank you to Anna, Krysten, and Nicole at Lakeview Manor Adult Day Care Program, our Fifth Street friends and PSW's Norma, Chris and Paul. Gord enjoyed our family gatherings and enthusiastically embraced time with friends and cottage life on Davis Lake. He was the Toronto maple Leafs biggest and most loyal fan. We will miss the twinkle in your eyes and your witty sayings. Keep the skates sharpened Gordie. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held later. If desired, online condolence may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 3, 2020.