Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Gordon Jewell CURRINS

Entered into rest at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 88. Gordon was the beloved husband of Anne Maunder for 65 years. Proud father of David, Wayne, and Larry (Judy) Currins. Cherished by his seven grandchildren - Ian (Julie) Currins, Angela Currins, Dan (Kerri) Currins, Ryan (Tori) Currins, Andrew (Sarah) Currins, Adam (Carolyn) Currins, Christopher (Jacqui) Currins, also eight great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Joyce McCausland and brother-in-law to Doris Maunder. Predeceased by his brothers Kenneth, Murray and daughter-in-law Kathy Currins also brothers-in-law Alvin McCausland, Clifford Maunder (Velma) sister-in-law Ruth Bray (Clayton) and Marie Parson (Clare). Family and friends are invited to call at Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Friday, January 3rd from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Funeral service at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North on Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. Donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation or and can be made at Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
