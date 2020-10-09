At Sunset Manor Collingwood, on Tuesday October 6, 2020.Gord was the beloved husband of 59 years to Carrie (Baldwin) Kea. Loving father of Joe Kea, Kevin Kea, Karen (Ryan) Kelly, and predeceased by his son David Kea. Grandfather of Rebecca, Sarah, Casey, Chris, Brodie, Justin, Mac, Lauren and Gage. Great-Grandfather of Logan, Chase and Skylar. Gord is survived by his siblings Agnes Pronk, Margaret Jansen, Lisa Hubers, Bert Kea, John Kea, Nellie Goulet, Agatha Ostapyk, and Lee Kea. Predeceased by siblings Henry Kea, Bep Vandepol, Tina Beukeboom, Jerry Kea, and Ed Kea. A private family graveside service will be held. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Gord to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com