1/1
Gordon Neil REVOY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in his 90th year. Loving Husband of Anne (Heron). Dear Dad of Joe (Donna), Debbie Talbot (Randy) and David (Melissa). Grandpa to David (Jaime), Jonathan, Tia (Drew), Adam, Amber (Matt), Emma (Jesse), Tyler (Tori), Trevor (Tayler) and Tyson. Great Grandpa Gord to Nolan, Max, Bowen, Ben, Knoxx, Laney, Jacie, Riley Anne, Isabella and Parker. Predeceased by parents Myrtle and Sidney and his seven sisters and six brothers. Gord was a long time employee at National Grocers. As were Gord's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved