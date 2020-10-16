At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in his 90th year. Loving Husband of Anne (Heron). Dear Dad of Joe (Donna), Debbie Talbot (Randy) and David (Melissa). Grandpa to David (Jaime), Jonathan, Tia (Drew), Adam, Amber (Matt), Emma (Jesse), Tyler (Tori), Trevor (Tayler) and Tyson. Great Grandpa Gord to Nolan, Max, Bowen, Ben, Knoxx, Laney, Jacie, Riley Anne, Isabella and Parker. Predeceased by parents Myrtle and Sidney and his seven sisters and six brothers. Gord was a long time employee at National Grocers. As were Gord's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com