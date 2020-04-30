Home

Gordon Wayne Heard Obituary
At Extendicare Peterborough on Thursday April 23, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Brenda Heard (nee Whitmore). Dear brother of Marilyn MacDonald (Ron Wagstaff) and Myrna Scott (Roy). Uncle of Jason, Michelle, Kim, Tammy and the late John. Gord will be missed by his sisters-in-law Verna, Betty, Carol and his brother-in-law Danny. Pre deceased by his parents Bruce Heard and Greta Reynolds and his brother-in-law George MacDonald. To honour Gord's request there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at both Extendicare Peterborough and the long-term care staff at PRHC for the wonderful care given to Gord. If desired, in memory of Gord, donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Center Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 30, 2020
