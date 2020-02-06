Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Bartlett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suddenly on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Marion Bartlett (nee Jubb) of Fenelon Falls in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Tom Bartlett for 50 years. Loving mother of Shelley Bartlett of Bobcaygeon, Kerrie Bartlett and her husband Leon Wright of Lindsay, Alisha and her husband Michael Turpin and Amanda Bartlett all of Fenelon Falls. Devoted grandmother of Jesse, Alyson and Jake. The family of Marion Bartlett will celebrate her life with a private family service at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To leave an on-line condolence, make a memorial donation or light a memorial candle please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -