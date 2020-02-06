|
|
Suddenly on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Marion Bartlett (nee Jubb) of Fenelon Falls in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Tom Bartlett for 50 years. Loving mother of Shelley Bartlett of Bobcaygeon, Kerrie Bartlett and her husband Leon Wright of Lindsay, Alisha and her husband Michael Turpin and Amanda Bartlett all of Fenelon Falls. Devoted grandmother of Jesse, Alyson and Jake. The family of Marion Bartlett will celebrate her life with a private family service at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To leave an on-line condolence, make a memorial donation or light a memorial candle please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020