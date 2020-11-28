1/2
Grace Emma Northey Wood
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our "amazing" and beautiful daughter Grace on November 24, 2020 at the age of 22. Beloved daughter to John and Sandra Wood. Survived by her brother Scotty and her grandparents Beverley and Marion Northey. Predeceased by grandparents John and Pearl Wood. Also survived by her uncle Stewart Wood (Peggy), aunt Susan Whitmore (Jeff) and cousins Allison, Nicole, Katie, Krista, Laura and Michael. Grace was a person who loved everything and everybody. She loved drawing, music and animals, especially her dog Shasta, and cats Luka and Teaka. The family wishes to thank the staff and students of Otonabee Valley School and Kenner Collegiate for all of the support received over the years to help make Grace the person she was. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Hughes, Dr. Ian Adatia, Dr. David Hurst and Dr. John Vlasschaert for their skill and compassion in treating Grace so well these past 22 years. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Alternatives - Community Program Services (Peterborough) Inc. A private family service has taken place. Online condolences can be made at www.comstock-kaye.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
