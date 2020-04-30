Home

Passed away at Almonte Country Haven on April 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Daughter of the late Newell and Helen Watson. Sister to Della Watson of Newmarket and Alan Watson (Patricia). Aunt of Leslie (Keith Rouble), Laurie (Ross MacPherson), David Watson (Laurel), Carolyn (Matthew DellaForesta), and Tim Watson. Donations, if so wished may be made to Heritage Christian School (Lindsay, ON.) A warm thank-you to the staff from Almonte Country Haven for the exceptional care. An interment at Fenelon Falls Cemetery will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 30, 2020
