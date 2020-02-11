|
Peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming on February 8, 2020 in her 66th year. Loving wife of Glen for 28 years. Dear mother of Cody and Amy Hamblin (Blair Hobbs). Special friend of Nancy Collins. Cherished niece of Carol and Ed Shannon. Sister of Valerie Carlson. Predeceased by her parents Marlon and Lillie Westlake, brother Neil Westlake. Grace was a dedicated loan officer and assistant manager at TD Canada Trust and Municipal Trust. A special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming and to John Parkes and Curtis Pineiro. A memorial reception to celebrate Grace's life will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME & RECEPTION CENTRE, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 11-1 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in memory of Grace to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 11, 2020