Grace Kathleen LESLIE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Fenelon Court Long Term Care Centre, Fenelon Falls, Ontario. Loving mother of Dalton Groves (Freida). Remembered by her grandchildren Tabetha Ann, Jason, Arron, David, Jess, Celeste, Jordon, Dalton John and two great-grandsons. In keeping with Grace's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved