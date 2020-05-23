Passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Fenelon Court Long Term Care Centre, Fenelon Falls, Ontario. Loving mother of Dalton Groves (Freida). Remembered by her grandchildren Tabetha Ann, Jason, Arron, David, Jess, Celeste, Jordon, Dalton John and two great-grandsons. In keeping with Grace's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 23, 2020.