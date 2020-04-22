|
On Monday, April 20, 2020, passed away peacefully in her home with her daughter Danielle by her side. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Dick) Kent 2010. Cherished mother of Douglas (Mitzi), Valerie (Jim Barriball) and Danielle (Brian Robertson). Cherished Granma gg and Great gg to many. Survived by her brother Charles (Diane) and pre-deceased by her sister by only weeks Marguerite Adams-Miller. Also many nieces and nephews mourn the death of Aunt Grace. As per Grace's wishes, Cremation has taken place with no visitation or service. A private family graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth Nurses and Dr. Xi for the care to allow Grace to stay at home for her last days. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay. www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 22, 2020