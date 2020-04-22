Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace KENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace (Millage) KENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace (Millage) KENT Obituary
On Monday, April 20, 2020, passed away peacefully in her home with her daughter Danielle by her side. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Dick) Kent 2010. Cherished mother of Douglas (Mitzi), Valerie (Jim Barriball) and Danielle (Brian Robertson). Cherished Granma gg and Great gg to many. Survived by her brother Charles (Diane) and pre-deceased by her sister by only weeks Marguerite Adams-Miller. Also many nieces and nephews mourn the death of Aunt Grace. As per Grace's wishes, Cremation has taken place with no visitation or service. A private family graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth Nurses and Dr. Xi for the care to allow Grace to stay at home for her last days. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay. www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -