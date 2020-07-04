1/1
Gregory Charles "The Mauler" MARCHEN
Retired employee of Coca Cola, Peterborough District Hall of Fame Member, All Around Athlete And Bradenton Tropical Palms Winter Resident We are sad to announce that with his family by his side at his home in Peterborough on June 29th in his 78th year Greg Mauler Marchen has joined his wife Sharon (Moher). Son of the late James Marchen and Marcella (Ruth) Bolton. Loving father of Tammy Raglan and her husband Herb and Jeff and his wife Terri Lynn. Cherished grandfather of Ashley (Jordan Duggan), Shelby, Cassie(Tom Forestell), Zach and Josh. Great-grandfather of Owen, Everly and Marshall. Dear brother of the late Grant, Judy Hammond (the late Bill), MaryLou Gregory (Ray) and Steve (Laurie). Greg will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. There will be a Celebration of Greg's Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, when Covid Restrictions are lifted.In memory of Greg, donations to Hospice Peterborough, P.R.H.C. Palliative Care Unit or the Peterborough and District Sports Hall of Fame Bursary Awards would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 4, 2020.
