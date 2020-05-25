It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Gregory (Greg) Charles McPherson after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 68. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his loving family on May 22, 2020. Greg is survived by his wife Jo-Anne (O'Connell) and his four boys Christopher (Rachel), Joseph (Stefanie), Michael (Jacki), and Scott. He was a cherished grandpa to Luke, Preston, William, Leah, Owen, Genesis, and Greyson. He will also be dearly missed by his brothers Jack (Donna), Paul (Janet),and Steven (Diana), his many nieces and nephews, and wonderful network of friends. He was preceded by his nurturing mother Helen Joy, father Jack and brother Mark. Greg will fondly be remembered for his love for life, great story-telling, adoration of music, his extreme love of Christmas, his generosity, and for being the 'host with the most' alongside his wife Jo-Anne. He brought a tremendous sense of joy to everything he did including teaching grandkids how to fish, contributing to the Lindsay community through his work with St. Vincent de Paul, and creating memorable meals at his home for family and friends. Due to current circumstances, a private mass and funeral service for the immediate family will be held on May 26, 2020. An event to celebrate Greg's life will be scheduled for a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Greg may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary's Conference, Lindsay or the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 25, 2020.