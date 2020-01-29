|
WALLWORK, Gregory John (Retired Millwright General Electric) At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in his 70th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Summers). Loving father of Vanessa Wallwork (Victor Camara), David Wallwork (Kendra) and Michael Wallwork (Cara). Cherished grandfather of Lily, Marigold, Violet, Iris, Julia, Kate, Maeve and Emrys. Dear brother of Roger Wallwork (Sandra), Jeff Wallwork (Sharon), Robbie Wallwork, Jason Wallwork (Nora) and the late Kathy Burns (Pat)(surviving). Loved brother in-law to Susan (Dennis) Healey, Judy (Michael) McGuinness and Jim (Gwen) Summers. Greg will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Greg's wishes cremation has taken place. In memory of Greg and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Peterborough or Lakefield Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of life will be held at the Peterborough Naval Association on April 19, 2020 from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 29, 2020