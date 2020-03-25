|
On March 21, 2020 Greg ended his battle with cancer at home with his family by his side. He leaves his wife Donna (nee Reeds), his sons Jason and Adam, daughters-in-law Dominika and Melissa and grandchildren Shawn, Tyler, Ellissa and Kylie, to share memories of him. Predeceased by his parents Emery (1954) and Mabel (1989), sister Patricia Hughes (2004), brother Ron (1954), and son Shawn (2000). Greg will be remembered by his mother-in-law June Reeds, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, ex-wife Susan Ingram, and many friends. As per Greg's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Lakeridge Health Foundation Oshawa - Cancer Care and the Friends of Algonquin Provincial Park would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 25, 2020