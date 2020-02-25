|
1935-2020 With heavy hearts we said goodbye to our dear husband, father and grandfather, Gus (Agostino) LaMantia on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Gus is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth (McGuire) of Lindsay, his children: Laura (Clemens) van Zeyl of Oakville, Anne (John) Johnston of Brockville, Jane (Adam) de Pencier of Toronto, Peter (Tessa Griffin) of Toronto and Susan (Geoffrey) Grier of Lindsay, and by his grandchildren: Marie, Augustine, Eve, Kara, Fin, Hannibal, Antonia, Angus, Oliver, Gus and Ava. He will be forever in our hearts. Gus was born on March 1, 1935. He was the son of the late Joseph LaMantia and Antonina LaRocca. Gus is predeceased by his brothers: Joseph, James, Anthony and sister, Jean Quattrocchi, brother-in-law Joe Quattrocchi, brother and sister-in-law Margaret (McGuire) and Ray Fitzgerald, Anne (McGuire) and Kenneth McLennan, sister-in-law Bunny (McGuire) Collins, brothers-in-law Father James McGuire and Dale McGuire. Survived by his sisters-in-law: Patricia (Lindsay), Beverly (Lindsay), Mary (Aurora) and brother-in-law, Bill Collins (Ottawa), brother and sister-in-law of Janet (McGuire) and Jack Purcell (Peterborough), Joe and Joyce McGuire (Omemee). Gus is also survived by his cousin, Joe (Lindsay). Gus will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Gus was born in Lindsay to immigrant parents. At an early age, Gus started working at the family business delivering groceries throughout the community with a pony and wagon. Upon the passing of his father Joseph, Gus along with his brothers Joe and Jim, took over the grocery store and built it from a small retail business to a wholesale operation, serving community restaurants, institutions and grocery stores. In the late seventies, Gus sold his shares of the family business to his brother Jim and embarked on a new career as Broker/Owner of Re/Max County Town Realty with his partner, John Whyte. The business thrived with offices throughout the Kawartha region. Gus eventually took sole ownership of the business until he decided to retire and spend more time enjoying his garden, property and family at Balsam Lake. Gus was an accomplished businessman known in the community for his dedication, generosity, kindness and integrity. These traits, along with his tireless work ethic and care for his team members, translated to a successful career with many industry awards and accolades. Gus loved nothing more than working outside: tending his garden, gathering and splitting firewood, clearing snow and creating a skating rink for his grandchildren. He loved having his hands in the dirt and his face in the sun. He showed us the value of honour, tenacity, family, friends and fun. Family and friends will gather at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. with reflections at 3 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kawartha Lakes may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 25, 2020