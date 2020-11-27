1/2
Peacefully, with her daughter by her side on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Bon Air Long Term Care in Cannington at age 91. Gwen Veale (nee Wakelin), dear mother of Garry Veale and his wife Jane, Dianne Hawtin and her husband the late Tom, Sheila Stong and her husband Dan, Terry Veale, the late Brian Veale and the late Janice Lee and her husband the late Rob. She will be missed by her 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Verdun MacCallum, William Wakelin, Edward Wakelin, Donald Wakelin, Ray Wakelin, Gloria Wilson and Lois Thomas. In compliance with public health and safety a private service will be held at the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672) on Monday, November 30, 2020. Interment Cedar Vale Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to a charity of choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 27, 2020.
