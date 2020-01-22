|
Passed away at home on Thursday, January 19, 2020. Loving father of Kevin (Maureen) Way and Janice (the late Dwayne) Barrett. Cherished grandfather of Gavin, Kloe and Abbie. Harold will be missed by his brother Ken (Bev) and nieces and nephews Brent (Karly), Shannon and Tammy. Predeceased by his brother Howard (Helen). A visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Verulam Cemetery in the Spring. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to SickKids Foundation. Friends may send condolences, arrange flowers or make donations by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 22, 2020