Harry Allen WEESE

Harry Allen WEESE Obituary
Long-time Employee of Paxton Transport as a Truck Driver and Mechanic. Passed away peacefully, at the age of 74, on Friday, January, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved husband of Betty Jean (née Raper) for over 23 years. Step-father of Lorne (Shannon) and the late Kerri (survived by Mike Cook). Step-Poppa of John and grandfather of Christopher and Amy. Brother of Carol and Rosemary. As per Harry's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service held. For those who wish, a donation to the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 21, 2020
