Passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario. Son of the late Frederick and Anne Maunder. Survived by his wife Elizabeth and his two sons Jason (Kathleen) and Jeremy (Terry). Also survived by his grandchildren Megan, Landen and Hayden, his two sisters Dianne Hough (Bob) Sue Fry (Bill), sister-in-law Cheryl Dobko (Bob) and beloved family member Shirley Williams. Clarence was a proud GM worker of 38 years and loved all his family and friends. There will be no visitation and cremation has taken place. A private service or gathering will take place in the near future. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Clarence's name to the Crohn's and Colitis foundation here: https://crohnsandcolitiscanada.akaraisin.com/inmemoryEng/ClarenceMaunder
. Online condolences and donations may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com
.