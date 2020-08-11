There is no easy way to say goodbye but on Friday, August 7, 2020, Hal passed away peacefully at home with the love of his family surrounding him. Hal was the beloved husband of Lynn. Loving father of Ellie & Neil, Vanessa & Matthew and Tracey & Jeff. Cherished papa of Asa, Mila, Rachel and Austin. Hal loved life, loved to laugh, loved his community and loved his family fiercely. The family of Hal Arscott will celebrate his life on Saturday, August 15th at the Fenelon Falls Community Centre between 2:00p.m. and 5:00 p.m. You are invited by the family to visit with them by wearing a mask or faceshield, keeping your distance as you offer your condolences, and being prepared to offer a story which you can write on a card that will be provided while waiting in line to visit. The family would love to collect your memories of Hal and be able to read them over in the weeks and months to come. The capacity of the Community Centre is limited to 90 people, including family, and the staff at Jardine's will allow entrance to the Community Centre a few at a time. You will be asked to use a separate exit to avoid congestion in the Arena lobby. If desired memorial donations can be made to Community Foundation of Kawartha Lakes - Fenelon Sculpture Project (by cheque only) or the Canadian Cancer Society
