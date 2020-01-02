|
HILL, Harvey Gregg November 4, 1941 - December 17, 2019 Peacefully passed away at the age of 78. Harvey leaves behind his wife Georgina of 51 years; son Graham (Laura); granddaughter Megan and grandson Allen; sister-in-law Barb and his 2 nieces Beverly and Karen. Predeceased by his father George, mother Louise and brother Bruce. Harvey worked at the CGE for 20 years, Call-A-Cab and Drain Bros. Excavating for 18 years (the happiest time of his life). The family wishes to thank all their families and friends for the kind thoughts and prayers. To the doctors and nurses of the Medical Outpatients Program (MOP), sixth floor and Palliative Care Unit at PRHC and to the V.O.N. - a big hug and thank you for all your kindness, devotion, thoughtfulness and compassion which will never be forgotten. Cremation has taken place and Harvey is resting in his Folgers Coffee Can. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the PRHC Foundation (Memo Line: Palliative Care Unit) or Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com