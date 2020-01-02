Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Gregg HILL


1941 - 11
Add a Memory
HILL, Harvey Gregg November 4, 1941 - December 17, 2019 Peacefully passed away at the age of 78. Harvey leaves behind his wife Georgina of 51 years; son Graham (Laura); granddaughter Megan and grandson Allen; sister-in-law Barb and his 2 nieces Beverly and Karen. Predeceased by his father George, mother Louise and brother Bruce. Harvey worked at the CGE for 20 years, Call-A-Cab and Drain Bros. Excavating for 18 years (the happiest time of his life). The family wishes to thank all their families and friends for the kind thoughts and prayers. To the doctors and nurses of the Medical Outpatients Program (MOP), sixth floor and Palliative Care Unit at PRHC and to the V.O.N. - a big hug and thank you for all your kindness, devotion, thoughtfulness and compassion which will never be forgotten. Cremation has taken place and Harvey is resting in his Folgers Coffee Can. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the PRHC Foundation (Memo Line: Palliative Care Unit) or Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -