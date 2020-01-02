|
|
Peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Springdale Country Manor. Beloved wife for 51 years of the late Lawrence. Pre-deceased by her siblings Irvine McIntosh (Grace) and Janet (Harvie Hewitt). Loving aunt of Ron Hewitt (Linda), Marilyn (David Johnson), Dave Hewitt (Estelle), Jane (Clarence Watson), late John Dawson (Mary), Anne (Robert Townsend), Doreen Stewart (George Henderson), late Shirley Howson, Frank Larmer (Ruth), late Ruth Kellar, Wilson Larmer (Jean), Marilyn (George Pattison), Ken Larmer (Diane), Wayne Challice (Gail), late David Challice (Shirley), late Roger Challice (Shirley), Dale Challice, Michael Challice (Judy) and Pam (Douglas Donald). Hazel will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Visitation will take place on Friday January 3rd, at CENTREVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 574 County Road 28, Millbrook from 11 a.m. until the time of the Service at 12 p.m. Reception to follow at Centreville Presbyterian Church Hall. Donations in Memory of Hazel may be made to Centreville Presbyterian Church. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com