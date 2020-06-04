Hazel Juanita LAMBE
Passed away at the Kingston General Hospital on Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Hazel Lambe of Apsley in her 63rd year. Hazel had a passion for horses and loved her 2 dogs Whiskey and Sheba. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and working on her art pieces or going shopping for clothes. She always helped those she could but did everything for her family as for her, they came first. Hazel had a passion and held great respect for Indigenous culture and she always found the best in anyone she encountered. She was the glue of her family and will be greatly missed, but her spirit will remain in all she knew. Hazel is loved and missed by her husband Roy and sons Damon of Apsley, Jesse (Nina) of Apsley and Hayden (Jessie) of Apsley. Loving grandma of Addison, Lillian, Abbagale, Rowan, Avery, Vanessa and Chloe. Lovingly remembered by her parents Hazen and Daisy Whitmore of Apsley, sister Cathy DeGryse (Albert) of Apsley, and brothers Dill Whitmore (Connie) of Havelock, Wess Whitmore of Apsley and Durwood Whitmore (Brenda) of Apsley. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Hazel's Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
May 28, 2020
A light has gone out. Hazel had a dedicated sense of community, fairness and vision. She was a wonderful person and a pleasure to work with. Her talents will be missed by many.
Steven Silver
Friend
May 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Hazel's passing. She was a good friend to our family.
Andrew Dunkley
Friend
