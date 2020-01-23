|
Passed away at Soldier's Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Peggy Freeland of Beaverton was the dear mother of Theresa and loved grandmother of Jack. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Florence (Reid) Freeland and her brothers Abby, Ernie and Donnie. A celebration of Life service will be held at Beacan Presbyterian Church, Beaverton on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. With visitation one hour prior to service. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Peggy to the Brock Food Bank, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020