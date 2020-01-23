Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Freeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Ann Freeland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Ann Freeland Obituary
Passed away at Soldier's Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Peggy Freeland of Beaverton was the dear mother of Theresa and loved grandmother of Jack. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Florence (Reid) Freeland and her brothers Abby, Ernie and Donnie. A celebration of Life service will be held at Beacan Presbyterian Church, Beaverton on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. With visitation one hour prior to service. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Peggy to the Brock Food Bank, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -