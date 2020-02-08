Home

Heather "Bonnie" Graham

Heather "Bonnie" Graham Obituary
30 year secretary at Alexandra Public School ~ Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in her 81st year. Bonnie Munro was the loved wife of Jack Graham for 55 years. Lovingly adored by her children Jeff (Nancy), Jane, and Joanne (Dan). Cherished grandmother of Julia (Ryan), Jenna (Dave), Nicole (Brett), and Brian. Great grandmother "Gigi" to Finley and Lincoln Alexander. Loving sister to James (Ruth) Munro and Judi (Bob) Butterworth. Predeceased by her parents Ferguson and Heather Munro and sister Mary (Earl) Foster. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Tuesday February 11th from 11:00 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Following Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay, a reception was held at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North. Memorial donations to the Community Care City of Kawartha Lakes - Hospice Services, Lindsay would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 8, 2020
