September 16, 1963 - March 30, 2020 Passed away at Pinecrest Nursing Home on Monday, March 30, 2020. Heather, in her 57th year, is loved and will be missed by her parents Sandra and Ross Chapman, children Kyle (Randi), Korie-Lynn (Adam) and Brittany, grandchildren Jaxton, Ava-Lynn, Maddie-Lynn, Savannah, Genevieve and Elias, sister Sheri Budway-Siderius, niece Ashley Siderius, nephews Josh, Dillon and Jake Siderius, very special friend Carl Lee, and uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her father William "Bill" Budway and husband Robert "Bob" Townsend. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Life at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the MS Society or the . Condolences and/or donations may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. The family would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to all the staff of Pinecrest Nursing Home and Dr. Oldridge for their care and support of Heather throughout her time with them, and to the doctors and nurses at Ross Memorial Hospital for their kindness on her many emergency visits.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 7, 2020