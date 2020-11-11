1/1
Helen Bernice McRAE
Peacefully at Beaverton on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Bernice (Metherel) McRae, of Beaverton was the beloved wife of the late Walter McRae. Loved mother of Don, Judy-Lynne (Jack), Helen (Bob) and late Ron (survived by Linda). Survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of George, Betty Elliott, Lloyd and Irene Perry-Rogers and predeceased by brothers Allan, Bernard, Howard and Don. Due to COVID19 restrictions the funeral service will be by invitation only. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside comital service at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Cemetery, Bolsover on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:30 pm. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Bernice to the Canadian Cancer Society or Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Thank you to everyone who helped with her passing at home, as she wished. Arrangements entrusted to Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton (705-426-5777). Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 11, 2020.
