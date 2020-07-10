August 3, 1926 - July 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully in the home where she was born. Loving daughter of the late Irene (Ferren) and Harvie Gardiner. Cherished wife of the late Arthur Owens (m. August 6, 1966). Predeceased by her brother Ken and by her uncle Garnet Gardiner. Surrogate mother to the children of Harry and Isobel Austin: Jeffrey, Steven (Sheree), Jennifer and Charles. Surrogate grandmother to Joel, Riley and Brady. Upon her marriage to Art she became a stepmother to Gloria, Ivy, Jimmy and John. Step-grandmother to Troy (Heather), Mark (Tara), Darlajean (Kingsley), Lee (Nickee). Step-great grandmother to Matthew, Isabella, Lukas, Trey, Justin, Tyrese, Avree and Owen. Dear first cousin of Duane Scarlett and Diana Byrne (Scarlett) and cousin Max Cain. Affectionately remembered by the family of Robb Douglass and Violet (Swinson). Loved by many others of her large extended family, neighbours and friends. Bernice was a life-long involved member of St. James Anglican church Kinmount. Bernice was a prominent citizen of Kinmount being the Kinmount Citizen of the Year in 2011 and involved in many groups such as a lifetime member of the RCL John McGrath Branch 441 and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, the Kinmount Committee for Planning and Economic Development and a member of the Friends of Galway. We would like to thank the St. Elizabeth palliative care RN's and PSWs for their compassionate and professional care as well as Dr, Elena Mihu and the staff of the Kinmount Pharmacy. A private graveside service will be held at the Kinmount cemetery on Friday, July 10 at 11:00 AM. Attendees are required to wear masks and to register by calling Jim and Peggy Vidoczy at 705-488-2307 or 705-455-7552 before entering the cemetery grounds. A memorial service is planned to be held at St. James Anglican Church, Kinmount in September, 2020. Memorial Donations to the St. James Anglican Church, Kinmount would be appreciated can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com