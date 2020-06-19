Helen Cameron

Drew, Sheila,Katrina, Gillian, Scott, and Mareena,
Sorry for your loss, condolences to you and your family. You are all in our thoughts.
Everyone at LSS Maint
Cameron, Helen - June 15, 2020 Born April 5, 1948 in Glasgow Scotland. Married to the love of her life David for 50 years. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. Mother to Sheila (Drew), Aileen, Andrew (Sylvia) and her 6 grandchildren Scott (Mareena), Gillian, Katrina, Olivia, Lexie and Enya. Helen was a long time employee of Fresh Co. She loved her family and going to the casino. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses at KGH and PRHC. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 19, 2020.