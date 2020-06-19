Helen Cameron
Cameron, Helen - June 15, 2020 Born April 5, 1948 in Glasgow Scotland. Married to the love of her life David for 50 years. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. Mother to Sheila (Drew), Aileen, Andrew (Sylvia) and her 6 grandchildren Scott (Mareena), Gillian, Katrina, Olivia, Lexie and Enya. Helen was a long time employee of Fresh Co. She loved her family and going to the casino. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses at KGH and PRHC. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Drew, Sheila,Katrina, Gillian, Scott, and Mareena,

Sorry for your loss, condolences to you and your family. You are all in our thoughts.

Everyone at LSS Maint
Lisa
Coworker
June 18, 2020
My memory of Helen was she always made me feel welcomed in her home. I always admired her energy and great personality!
Sheila and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you today and always and we are sorry for your loss.
From Laurie and Elleena with love.
Laurie Stapley
Friend
June 18, 2020
Dave, so sorry for your loss. R I P Helen. Condolences to you and the family. She will be missed.
Valerie and Adrian Luxton
Friend
June 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss Dave.
Jim Caldwell
June 18, 2020
MAY GOD WITH WITH DAVE AND THE FAMILY AT THIS SAD SAD TIME. 'REST IN PEACE HELEN'
STAN BEACHAM
Acquaintance
