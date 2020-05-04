It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Helen at the age of 78 on April 22, 2020 at, Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Retired nurse, Peterborough Civic Hospital, 5 Maternity (1963-1997). Beloved wife and partner of Frank for 56 years. Loving mother and best friend to daughter Diane (Chris) McFarlane and son Chris Daly. Much loved gram to Ian and Kevin McFarlane and Meaghan and Jonathon Daly. Survived by brother Jim (Bernice) Ferriss of Leamington, Ontario and predeceased by parents Ira and Beulah Ferriss and brother Hugh, late of Harrow, Ontario, Frank and Tersa Daly, Jim and Marian Daly and Helen Meagher late of Peterborough, Ontario Loving aunt to Nancy, Jeff and Michael Ferriss, John and Peter Daly, Paul, Mary-Ann, Jim, Caroline and Rick Meagher. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at PRHC Cardiac Care, ICU and especially the Stroke and Rehabilitation Team and Palliative Care who were exceptional with Helen and us as a family. Cremation has taken place with a private family celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations we ask that in Helen's memory you conduct a random act of kindness, check in often with your family, friends and neighbors and remember to find the silver lining in everything regardless of the circumstances.





