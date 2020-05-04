Helen (Ferriss) Daly
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Helen at the age of 78 on April 22, 2020 at, Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Retired nurse, Peterborough Civic Hospital, 5 Maternity (1963-1997). Beloved wife and partner of Frank for 56 years. Loving mother and best friend to daughter Diane (Chris) McFarlane and son Chris Daly. Much loved gram to Ian and Kevin McFarlane and Meaghan and Jonathon Daly. Survived by brother Jim (Bernice) Ferriss of Leamington, Ontario and predeceased by parents Ira and Beulah Ferriss and brother Hugh, late of Harrow, Ontario, Frank and Tersa Daly, Jim and Marian Daly and Helen Meagher late of Peterborough, Ontario Loving aunt to Nancy, Jeff and Michael Ferriss, John and Peter Daly, Paul, Mary-Ann, Jim, Caroline and Rick Meagher. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at PRHC Cardiac Care, ICU and especially the Stroke and Rehabilitation Team and Palliative Care who were exceptional with Helen and us as a family. Cremation has taken place with a private family celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations we ask that in Helen's memory you conduct a random act of kindness, check in often with your family, friends and neighbors and remember to find the silver lining in everything regardless of the circumstances.


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Frank, Diane and Chris
I am so sad to read of Helens passing. I have wonderful memories of our times working together. Sending hugs to you at this difficult time
Marilyn Henderson
Our Sincere sympathy to all of Helen's family that she loved so dearly. She was an amazing creative, caring person - she lit up the room when she arrived with her giggle and twinkle in her eye. We were very blessed to have known Helen and be part of her life. x0x Betty & Ted
Betty Maker
Dear Mr. Daly, and family.

Our hearts and prayers are with you all as you bid farewell to your beloved Mrs. Daly. We remember her fondly from our years as your neighbour on Sabatino Court. May God grant her eternal rest, Amen.
With deepest sympathies,

Patrick, Judy, Emmanuel, Jonathan, Leslie, and Charlotte Pinto.
Emmanuel Pinto
To Frank & Family:

On behalf of my father Roger Wilson (and late mother, Pauline) please accept our sincere condolences on Helen's passing. My parents always talked about the good times they had with you and Helen over the years and I know Helen will certainly be missed by everyone who knew her.
Our thoughts are with you during this very difficult time.
Sincerely,
Donna Spina on behalf of Roger Wilson & Family
Frank so sorry to hear of Helens passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with you at this time. RIP Helen.
Terry & Sheila Keating
Dear Frank and family, I was saddened to hear of Helens passing, please know at this difficult time you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Barry Foster
Dear Frank, Chris and Diane please accept my deepest sympathy for the passing of Helen. I have found memories of Soutlawn dr. by the poolside with your family. Rip Helen Sincerely Brian Atherley
Brian Atherley
DEAR FRANK & FAMILY---PLEASE ACCEPT OUR DEEPEST SIMPATHY ON THE PASSING OF HELEN.. A GREAT LOSS FAR TOO SOON. SINCERELY JOE & SHERRON CHAMBO TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE DALY FAMILY. HELEN WAS ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE WHO WE WERE GRATEFUL TO KNOW. SHE WAS A SPECIAL LADY WITH A WONDERFUL SMILE.THE MEMORIES YOU ALL WILL SHARE, LETS HER LIVE ON IN YOUR LIVES. RIP HELEN. GOD BLESS GAIL AND RON MCCABE AND FAMILY
RON MCCABE
Dear Frank, Chris Diane, so sorry to hear of the passing of Helen, always had a cheerful smile when I drove pass your home on Southlawn Rd.and the many smiles we got from Chris and my sons when they played and went to school together.
our "Deepest Sympathy to you and the rest of the family.
Austin/Shirley Atherley
Frank, Diane, Chris and families:
Janie & I are so very saddened to hear of Helen's passing. She was a very special person, and such a fun lady. We often reflect on our younger days when we had so many great times. Those memories will always be with us and our memory of truly, a great lady and a life well lived. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Janie & Grant Heff
JANIE & GRANT HEFFERNAN
Frank and Family
So very sorry to hear of Helen,s passing.Know that our thoughts
and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Bob and Marion Delahey
Dear Frank

So sorry to hear about Helen. What a fun person she was and we had many great times at my brother's (Gary) cottage at Warsaw. Thinking of you and your family at this most difficult time.

Sincerely

Marlene Popp-Fowler & Ken
so sorry to read of helen,s passing frank-karen& I thinking of you
bob mcgillen
What a wonderful person. Loved by her patients, colleagues and friends. Shelley W
Shelley Watkin
