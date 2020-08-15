1/1
Helen Elizabeth "Betty" (Silverthorn) Cooper
It is with great sadness that the family of Helen (Betty) Elizabeth Cooper (nee Silverthorn) announces her peaceful passing on August 11, 2020 at Providence Care Hospital in Kingston at 78 years of age due to cancer. She will be greatly missed by her husband and companion of 57 years - Gary; sons Grant (Lucy) and grandson Sebastian, Shawn (Stefanie), all from the Greater Toronto Area. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister's family Margaret (Wayne) Phillips, niece Tammy (Jason) Harrington and their daughters Sterling and Hayden and nephew Bryan, all of Peterborough. Born in Owen Sound, Betty eventually settled in Peterborough, Ontario where she devoted many years of service as a Registered Nursing Assistant in the geriatric and palliative wards at hospitals in Peterborough and Kingston. Betty's strong, honest, and compassionate nature touched the lives of many patients and friends, allowing her to make connections wherever she went. Those who knew Betty well appreciated her passion for animals and knitting. Over the years, Betty and Gary opened their hearts and home to many four-legged creatures both big and small. Many of Betty's knitted garments were highly admired in competitions, craft sales and by family and friends. Online condolences can be made at www.wartmanfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Canadian Cancer Society or the Napanee Humane Society.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wartman Funeral Home - Napanee Chapel - Napanee
448 Camden Road
Napanee, ON K7R 1G1
(613) 354-3722
