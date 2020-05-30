Helen Irene (McMillan) Walker
Peacefully on May 26, 2020 at Extendicare Lakefield at the age of 91. Beloved mother of Debbie. Cherished grandma of Taylor and Lauren. Survived by seven siblings as well as many extended family and friends. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left at www.CommunityAlternaitve.ca.


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 30, 2020.
