While surrounded by the love of her family, Helen passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife and best friend of William Nyenhuis for 64 years. Loving and devoted mother of Catrien, Albert, Janet (Rob O'Neill) and Brenda (Frank Huard). Proud grandmother of Theresa (Mike), Scott, Samantha, Joseph, Lisa (Bill), Matthew and Ria. Adoring great-grandmother of Adian, Megan, Ryan, Sabrina, Cameron and Isabelle. Dear sister of Grace, Linda, Marjorie, Jean and Nelson. Predeceased by her parents James and Doris Maynard (nee Ward) and siblings Tom, Alice and Connie. Helen will be fondly remembered by her extended family in Holland, friends and all who knew her. In keeping with Helen's wishes, cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Expressions of condolence may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com