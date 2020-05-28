Passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre following a five day stay having fulfilled her wish to stay in her own home as long as she possibly could. Helen, the youngest of a blended family of twelve, was born in Toronto on November 10, 1931, to William Arthur MacDonald and Hannah Elizabeth Purdy. She grew up in the old east end of Toronto during the depression and war years and after leaving high school tried her hand at a number of things including factory work and as a switchboard operator at "The Bell". Summers were spent at the family cottage on Scugog Island. After falling in love and marrying Reginald Gordon Dufty, she finally settled in Millbrook with Reg where they raised their family of four and lived for over 26 years. Again, she tried her hand at a variety of work including restaurant and grocery store. She finally found her calling helping older folk by working in nursing homes. Helen returned to college in her mid-fifties and formalized her education graduating in 1989 as a health Care Aide and her class valedictorian. Helen spent the rest of her work life at nursing homes retiring from Riverview Manor when she was 65. A few years after Reg's passing in 1977, Helen met Frank O'Heron and started a new adventure in Peterborough with him and his family of seven. She continued to live in their house after Frank's passing in 1994. Helen volunteered for many things over the years. She also enjoyed making and decorating cakes and she enjoyed bowling. But the thing she liked best, like her mother before her, was sitting down to a good game of cards - bridge, euchre, cribbage, even Go Fish and Crazy Eights with the little kids. There was nothing more fun for her! Helen was a woman of deep Christian faith and a devoted member of the Selwyn Outreach congregation. One regret she had was that in the past six months she has been unable to go to church due to her poor health. Helen was predeceased by her parents William and Elizabeth and all of her siblings: Clifford Connor, Nellie Stephenson (Rex), Jim MacDonald (Irene), Bill MacDonald (Irma), Christine Barnett (Thomas 'Tuck"), Viola Cotton (Harold), Elmer MacDonald, George MacDonald (Loretta), Joyce Trick (Gordon), Earl MacDonald (Anne), Evelyn Finn (Ronald). She was also predeceased by her daughter Cindy Teasdale (Ron). Helen is survived by her children: Lianne Landry (Emery), Ernie Dufty (Jackie) and June Robertson (John); Michelle Sullivan (Kevin), Frank O'Heron, Herb O'Heron, Greg O'Heron (Janis), Cathy Slack (Ken), Mary Robinson (Brent), Chris O'Heron. Helen is survived by her grandchildren: Bryan Landry (Heather), Stewart Landry (Sarah), Kira Von Zuben (Andrew), Ronnie Teasdale, Jesse Robertson (Leah), Lucas Dufty (Madi), and Jacobi Dufty (Jamie). Sarah Berardi (Anthony), Paddy Sullivan (Justine), Maggie Lamarche (Jeremy), Martha Castiglione (Lee), Rachel Evans (Dave), Zack O'Heron (Jenna), Zevon O'Heron, Thomas O'Heron (Amber), Megan O'Heron (Gary), Peter O'Heron (Kathleen), Erinn Beaton (Rob), Matt O'Heron, Virginia Robinson, Brent Robinson (Estee), Emma Robinson (Perry), Jessica Belfry (Luke), Rebecca Hunt (Jamie), Jacob Hieronymous (Megan), Jade O'Heron (Michael). Helen is also survived by 30 great grandchildren and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and their families. In accordance with Helen's wishes cremation will take place. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to Sick Kids Hospital or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 28, 2020.