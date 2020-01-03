|
|
It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Helen Marie (Formerly Wensley) Hughes on December 30, 2019. Helen was born August 25, 1929 to parents Algar and Myra Cameron. Sister of Ray Cameron and Audrey Tamlin and predeceased by sister Doreen Armstrong. Wife of the late Charles R. Wensley (1993) for 48 years and the late Brock Hughes (1997). Mother of Jim Wensley (Sandra), Charlene McColl (Frank), Brenda Moynes (Bill), Bonnie Wood (Randy) and David Wensley (Paula). Sadly missed by ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two-great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes. Spring interment to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Canadian Diabetes Association or a would be appreciated and may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay.