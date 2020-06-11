At Beaverton, on Friday, June 5, 2020. Helen (Hurren) Drake of Beaverton was the beloved wife of the late George Drake. Dear mother of Pat (late Bryan) Vernon, of Woodville, Wendy (Rob) Brodhagen, Kevin (Harriett), Kim (Jackie) of Beaverton and predeceased by son Wayne. Survived by twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Due to COVID19 restrictions a family graveside service will be held at the Stone Church Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Helen to the Lakeview Manor Residents Council or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Service arrangements entrusted to the \Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.