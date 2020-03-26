|
1929 - 2020 Henny, at the age of 90, passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Loving wife of Martin for 62 years. Cherished mother of Diana (Fred), Doug (Lindsay), Darlene (Gary), Donna (John), Gary, Stephen (Shelley), David (Loretta) and lovingly remembered by her 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and by her loving sisters Thea of Lindsay and Willy of Holland and predeceased by her 3 brothers Gerard, John and Hubert. Henny was born in Amsterdam, Holland to Gerard and Whilemenia Smit. At age twenty-two, she traveled from Amsterdam with her beloved sister Thea to Lindsay, Ontario and initially worked at St. Mary's Catholic Church Rectory as a housekeeper and cook. She married the love of her life, Martin Kraan in 1957. They settled in Lindsay eventually moving to the family farm south of Lindsay where they raised their seven children. Henny was a wonderful cook and seamstress, often making clothes for her children as well as working part time as a seamstress for Lindsay Cleaners. Family and community were very important to both Henny and Martin. Henny was involved for many years as a 4H Leader as well as volunteering for the Ops Community Center and several years with Lindsay Crisis Centre. She was also involved with the Catholic Women's League organizing and hosting funeral luncheons for many years. Thank you to all the staff at Caressant Care-McLaughlin Site for all your care and support. A "CELEBRATION OF LIFE" will be held at a later date. Private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH-RESTORATION FUND or an organization of your choice and can be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, Ontario K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 26, 2020